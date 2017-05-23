FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge up with heavyweights leading gains
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up with heavyweights leading gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks inched up on Tuesday, led by heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), though gains were capped by worries after British police said they were treating an explosion in Manchester as a possible terrorist attack.

As of 0127 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 10,007.04, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, added 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.025 to T$30.027 per U.S. dollar.

At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.