3 months ago
Taiwan stocks flat ahead of holidays; TSMC dips
May 26, 2017 / 2:08 AM / 3 months ago

Taiwan stocks flat ahead of holidays; TSMC dips

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday in cautious trading ahead of a long weekend holiday, dampened by falls in tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 10,112.38 point after closing higher in the prior four sessions. It has ended above the 10,000 point milestone, a 17-year high, earlier this month.

Taiwan's markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Dragon Boat festival holidays.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker and a key supply of Apple Inc, was off 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.003 to T$30.087 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

