FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall sharply following rout in Chinese shares, yuan
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2016 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall sharply following rout in Chinese shares, yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell sharply on Thursday extending early losses after Chinese shares fell sharply triggering a trading halt on the key mainland bourse and as the Chinese central bank set a sharply weaker daily guidance rate for the yuan.

As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.9 percent, to 7,835.52 points, after closing down 1.1 percent in the previous session to a low not seen in over four months.

The electronics subindex sank 2.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.0 percent.

Apple Inc suppliers were down as the first quarter is traditionally a low business season and on talk that the U.S. tech giant’s popular iPhones may not see strong demand.

Assemblers of the iPhones, Hon Hai was off nearly 2 percent, while Pegatron was off 3.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.109 to T$33.344 per U.S. dollar. However, the local dollar settled at its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six years on Wednesday.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.