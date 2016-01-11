FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's govt fund "actively" buying local stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s National Stability Fund is actively buying local stocks and urged investors to stay calm amid global market routs, its chief said on Monday.

The fund, which has about T$500 billion ($15 billion) under management, sees local stocks have been oversold, Wu Tang-chieh told reporters on the sidelines of a business event.

Taiwan stocks are heading for their fifth session of loss in six on Monday, as investors stayed cautious over market routs in China.

Wu has said the fund, which was set up to prevent plunges amid market turmoil at unexpected time, will step into the stock market through Jan. 15, the last trading day before Taiwan’s presidential vote. Taiwan is widely expect to elect an independence-leaning president.

Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes

