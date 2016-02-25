FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; Hon Hai up 4 pct as Sharp accepts takeover offer
February 25, 2016 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, led by shares in Hon Hai Precision after Japan’s Sharp Corp decided to accept the Taiwanese tech company’s rescue offer.

Sharp’s board on Thursday agreed to a takeover offer by Taiwan’s Hon Hai, a source familiar with the matter said, in what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan’s insular technology sector.

Hon Hai shares jumped more than 4 percent on the news, extending early gains.

As of 0234 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent, to 8,353.93, after closing 0.6 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$33.248 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

