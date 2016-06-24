FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks down; early Brexit results put 'Leave' camp ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as early results from the UK's vote on European Union membership showed the 'Leave' camp nudging ahead.

As of 0114 GMT, the main TAIEX index was 0.8 percent lower at 8,604.82, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.9 percent.

Shares of China Airlines were down 0.1 percent after the company's flight attendants went on strike over changes to working conditions. Taiwan's largest airline grounded most of its flights on Friday, which the company said affected over 20,000 passengers.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.13 to T$32.320 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

