Taiwan stocks down 2 pct on profit taking, global uncertainties

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down sharply by midday on Monday, tracking regional stocks lower on global uncertainties.

By 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2 percent, to 8,537.61 points, after closing up 0.4 percent at the last session of trade on Wednesday.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival.

The downward pressure came after five sessions of gains to highs not seen in two-and-a-half months last week.

The electronics subindex sank 2.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.8 percent.

Among actively traded shares, big-cap contract chipmaker TSMC was down 2.1 percent and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai was off 2.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.193 to T$32.418 per U.S. dollar.