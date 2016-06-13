FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks down 2 pct on profit taking, global uncertainties
June 13, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks down 2 pct on profit taking, global uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were down sharply by midday on Monday, tracking regional stocks lower on global uncertainties.

By 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2 percent, to 8,537.61 points, after closing up 0.4 percent at the last session of trade on Wednesday.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival.

The downward pressure came after five sessions of gains to highs not seen in two-and-a-half months last week.

The electronics subindex sank 2.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.8 percent.

Among actively traded shares, big-cap contract chipmaker TSMC was down 2.1 percent and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai was off 2.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.193 to T$32.418 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

