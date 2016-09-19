FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise over 2 pct on bargain-hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose more than 2 percent on Monday as investors hunted for bargains after a long weekend and five straight sessions of falls.

The main TAIEX index was up 2.1 percent at 9,090.61 as of 0142 GMT after closing down 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Sept. 15 and 16 for the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

The electronics subindex rose 2.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.3 percent.

Bellwether heavyweights chipmaker TSMC and electronics maker Hon Hai were up 4.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.109 to T$31.580 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
