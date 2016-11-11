FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Taiwan stocks fall tracking overseas markets
November 11, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 9 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall tracking overseas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday
tracking global peers, as the local currency dropped to a near
one-month low with U.S bond yields soaring on expectations that
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would stoke
inflation. 
    As of 0205 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell as much as
2.2 percent to 8,950.27 points, after closing up 2.3 percent in
the previous session. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened by T$0.209 to T$31.798
per U.S. dollar and was trading around its lowest level since
mid October.
    The electronics subindex lost as much as 2.8 percent
to 360.93, its lowest in nearly four months, while the
financials subindex was unchanged. 
    
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

