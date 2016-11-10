FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rally in early trade with Asian markets
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan stocks rally in early trade with Asian markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rallied on
Thursday, in line with a rebound in Asian markets, as the shock
of Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory began
wearing off. 
    The main TAIEX index rose 2.4 percent to 9,156.95
points, as of 0118 GMT, after closing down nearly 3 percent in
the previous session, the biggest single-day percentage fall in
more than a year.  
    The electronics subindex rose 2.4 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 2.7 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.056 to T$31.515 per
U.S. dollar. 

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

