Taiwan stocks rally in early trade with Asian markets

TAIPEI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rallied on Thursday, in line with a rebound in Asian markets, as the shock of Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory began wearing off. The main TAIEX index rose 2.4 percent to 9,156.95 points, as of 0118 GMT, after closing down nearly 3 percent in the previous session, the biggest single-day percentage fall in more than a year. The electronics subindex rose 2.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 2.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.056 to T$31.515 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)