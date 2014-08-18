FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan regulator says more bullish on stocks; banks hitting record profits
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan regulator says more bullish on stocks; banks hitting record profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator said on Monday he was more bullish about the stock market’s prospects as corporate earnings had surged more than 20 percent in the second quarter.

Companies listed on the main bourse and over-the-counter (OTC) stock exchange jumped about 21 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) William Tseng told reporters on the sidelines of a business event.

Local banks would probably post a record level of profits for 2014, topping T$300 billion ($10 billion), he added.

“I see the stock market’s outlook to be stable and optimistic, which is more bullish than my previous view,” said the chairman.

“I believe foreign investors, which hold a 37 percent stake in Taiwan companies in total, will see when they make future investments.”

By around 0230 GMT, the Taiwan stock market was down 0.5 percent at 9,158 points.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.