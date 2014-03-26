FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to allow intra-day shorting of stocks -sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan to allow intra-day shorting of stocks -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator is relaxing share trading rules to allow intra-day short selling of stocks, two people with knowledge of the situation said, in a move aimed at boosting anaemic trading volumes.

The two people, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said the regulator will announce the new measure at a Wednesday press conference scheduled for 0830 GMT.

The financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory Commission, declined to comment.

Authorities had tried to boost trading volume in the stock market in September when they unveiled new measures that included increasing the number of stocks that can be shorted, and allowing intra-day trading of shares using cash rather than margins.

Reporting by Emily Chan and Miaojung Lin; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.