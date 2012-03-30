Taiwan finmin: don't fret too much over stock tax talk

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Finance Ministry told investors on Friday not to read too much into a tax reform panel’s plan to discuss a possible tax on stock investment and other capital gains, which had triggered a big fall in the stock market the previous day.

The panel had said late on Wednesday that a possible capital gains tax that covered stock investment profits was one of the first issues on the panel’s agenda as it looks to lay out reforms that strengthen the financial and tax system.

The announcement led to a 2.06 percent slid in Taiwan stocks on Thursday, the biggest single-day percentage fall in over three months.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that it understands investor worries over the impact any such tax may have on capital markets, and the panel will evaluate and balance all factors during its discussions.

It also noted that any such tax may not necessarily come into being. Its first report is due in September.

Taiwan’s government had promised a review of taxes as part of its campaign before the January general and presidential elections, when a growing wealth gap on the island became a major issue among voters.

In 1988, Taiwan announced it would impose a tax on gains from stock trading to be effective from January 1989, but a 3,000-point fall in the stock index in the month following the announcement caused the-then finance minister to repeal the plan.

That minister was the mother of current finance minister Christina Liu.

Currently, Taiwan puts a 3 percent tax on all equity transactions. Income incurred from the transaction tax last year was T$94 billion ($3.18 billion), and T$104.6 billion in 2010, the ministry said. ($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)