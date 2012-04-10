FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan says likely to proceed with stock investment tax
#Financials
April 10, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan says likely to proceed with stock investment tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - A Taiwan tax reform panel has reached a consensus to levy tax on stock investments gains starting next year, removing most of the uncertainty surrounding a move that had spooked investors and triggered a plunge in the local market.

The country’s finance ministry said in a statement the panel had reached “a high level of consensus” and that the government would make a final decision on the move on Thursday.

Taiwan stocks rose 0.77 percent following the announcement. Doubts over whether the tax would be implemented had sent the benchmark TAIEX index down about 6 percent over the previous seven sessions, upsetting investors already nervous over a slow global recovery.

The tax panel was set up as part of broader reform plans by the government in the wake of pledges to address the growing rich-poor gap. The first item on its agenda was a capital gains tax touted to include a tax on gains from stock investments

The panel said last week that foreign institutional investors without a permanent presence in Taiwan should be exempt from any tax. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading in Taiwan.

Taiwan tried to impose a similar tax on stocks gains in 1988, but the announcement of the plan triggered a 33 percent plunge in the market over 19 consecutive sessions and the idea was shelved. (Reporting by Faith Hung)

