Taiwan agrees new tougher tax plan for major shareholders

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s cabinet said on Friday it had reached a consensus with ruling party lawmakers on a capital gains tax plan that would be tougher on major shareholders than an earlier proposal, in the lastest twist over the controversial plan.

Under the new proposal, a company’s major shareholders and investors with high annual income will be subject to a tax rate of 5 percent to 40 percent. If they hold their shares for more than one year, only half of the trading profit will be taxed.

The plan comes hours after the government appointed a 30-year finance ministry veteran as finance minister as the previous minister resigned over a dispute over the tax that has damaged the government’s image.

“The consensus is to focus on big investors and bypass individual investors,” Premier Sean Chen told reporters.

Taiwan has about 5 million individual investors, out of a population of 23 million.

The tax bill, part of broader reforms by President Ma Ying-jeou to address the rich-poor divide, has added pressure to the Ma administration which is already under fire for a series of policy flip-flops.

Constant changes in policy and the resignation of the previous finance minister Christina Liu have added to a sharp dip in Ma’s popularity at the beginning of his second term.

Investors reacted negatively to the proposal. Around one and half an hours into trade, the broader market shed 1.52 percent to stand at 7,190.88.

If approved by parliament where the Nationalists have a slight majority, the tax will take effect next year.

Rules for individual investors under the new plan and the one put out earlier this week are the same. They have the choice of paying the tax when the market trades above 8,500 points or they can add their stock trading profits to their annual income.

Individual investors would be required to pay 0.1 percent of their stock profit when the main index is between 8,500 and 9,499, and 0.2 percent when the index is at 9,500-10,499. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)