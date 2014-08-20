FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan tech zone revenue hit all-time high in first half
#Communications Equipment
August 20, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan tech zone revenue hit all-time high in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The combined revenue of companies headquartered in Taiwan’s three main science and technology parks hit an all-time high in the first six months of 2014, Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.

The 31 companies, which includes the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), earned a total of T$1.06 trillion ($35.35 billion) in the January to June period, according to ministry data, a 0.14 percent rise over the same six months of last year.

The gain was largely driven by continued strong growth in chips and processors used in mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, the ministry said. Revenue from computer and computer-related equipment, however, fell 28.7 percent.

In addition to TSMC, the world’s No.3 contract chipmaker, United Microelectronics Corp, and world’s No.3 and No.4 flat-panel makers, Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp, are also headquartered the parks.

$1 = 29.9850 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
