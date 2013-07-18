FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSMC Q2 net profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 18, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

TSMC Q2 net profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 23.8 percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts, driven by sales of chips used in mobile gadgets.

Net profit for the world’s biggest contract chipmaker was T$51.81 billion ($1.7 billion) in the April-June period, above the T$49.3 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The result compared with profit of T$39.58 billion in the previous quarter and T$41.84 billion in the same period a year earlier.

TSMC will hold an investor conference at 0600 GMT on Thursday to give its outlook for the third quarter.

Shares of TSMC have risen about 9 percent in the year to date, versus a rise of around 6 percent in the broader Taiwan market. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.