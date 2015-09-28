Taiwan braces for typhoon as travellers struggle home from long weekend

TAIPEI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rain and wind lashed Taiwan on Monday as an approaching typhoon disrupted trains and flights for travellers heading home from a long holiday weekend and rock band Bon Jovi had to cancel a concert in the island’s capital of Taipei.

By mid-afternoon, the island’s trains had stopped services, hundreds of domestic and international flights were delayed or cancelled and hundreds of thousands of households were without power.

Typhoon Dujuan was spinning over the Pacific Ocean towards Taiwan and due to make landfall in the island’s northeast late in the day.

Television footage showed fast-moving muddy brown flood waters swamping roads just outside Taipei and huge waves crashing against the island’s northeast coast.

According to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau, maximum wind speed near the centre of the typhoon and gusts were clocked near the highest speed categories of between 200 to 219 kph (124 to 136 mph).

The Tropical Storm Risk website estimated Dujuan, currently a Category 4 typhoon, just shy of what it measures as a super typhoon, would lose strength on Tuesday.

Offices and financial markets in Taiwan were shut on Monday, the last day of a three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

In early August, super typhoon Soudelor killed eight people in Taiwan and cut power to more than 4 million households, a record for the island. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel)