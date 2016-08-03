FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan says set to order Uber to exit market
August 3, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan says set to order Uber to exit market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Investment Commission said on Wednesday it is set to order Uber Technologies Inc to exit the domestic market, saying the global ride-hailing giant misrepresented its business as an internet-based information technology platform rather than a transportation service.

The commission's executive secretary Emile Chang said a final decision will be made by Aug. 11. The commission oversees Taiwan's inbound and outbound foreign investments.

Uber officials in Taiwan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
