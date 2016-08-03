Taiwan says set to order Uber to exit market

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Investment Commission said on Wednesday it is set to order Uber Technologies Inc to exit the domestic market, saying the global ride-hailing giant misrepresented its business as an internet-based information technology platform rather than a transportation service.

The commission's executive secretary Emile Chang said a final decision will be made by Aug. 11. The commission oversees Taiwan's inbound and outbound foreign investments.

Uber officials in Taiwan could not be immediately reached for comment.