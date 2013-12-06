China's CCB prices yuan bond in Taiwan below expectations

TAIPEI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank (CCB) priced its 2 billion yuan bond ($328.34 million) at 3.25 percent in Taiwan, slightly below market expectations, Taiwan’s bond exchange said on Friday.

The three-year bond’s yield compared with 3.3 percent expected by the industry.

Bank of China, ICBC and three other major mainland banks have issued yuan-denominated bonds on the island, joining Deutsche Bank in raising funds as Taiwan’s offshore yuan market takes off. ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Kim Coghill)