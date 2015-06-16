Taiwan Futures Exchange submits draft plan for dlr/yuan contract

TAIPEI, June 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Futures Exchange proposes to use yuan foreign exchange rates in Hong Kong (CNH) and Taiwan (CNT) to settle U.S. dollar/yuan currency futures contracts, according to draft rules for the products seen by Reuters.

Once regulators give their approval, the exchange expects to begin trading dollar/yuan currency futures on July 20, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier this month.

The contract size will be $100,000 for institutional investors, and the yuan exchange rate in Hong Kong will be used for settlement.

For retail investors the contract size is set at $20,000, and the yuan exchange rate in Taiwan will be used for settlement.

Daily trading volatility will be capped at up or down 7 percent, the draft showed.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. exchange operator CME Group launched the first dollar/yuan currency futures in 2012, followed by similar contracts provided in Singapore and Brazil.

Though a latecomer in developing offshore yuan business, Taiwan’s yuan deposits and bond issuances have risen steadilye since a yuan clearing bank began operations there in 2013.

The CNH fixing rate stood at 6.2105 yuan per dollar on Tuesday and CNT fixing at 6.2104 per dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)