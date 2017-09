TAIPEI, April 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan had 268.4 billion yuan in yuan deposits as of late March, up from 247.05 billion as of February, the island’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s yuan deposits have grown rapidly after signing a yuan clearing agreement with the mainland last year. Since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008, both sides have enjoyed warming ties in the manufacturing and finance sectors. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)