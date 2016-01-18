FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan asks banks to set reserves for possible yuan derivatives default -sources
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan asks banks to set reserves for possible yuan derivatives default -sources

Emily Chan

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will require banks to set aside reserves for possible default of a yuan derivative product amid sharp falls of the Chinese currency, three sources close to the regulator said on Monday.

The FSC also will ask investors to put down a 2 percent deposit for buying such products, which are called target redemption forwards (TRF), said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the matter is yet to be made public.

Local banks have been forced to realise the losses stemming from client-traded TRF. The yuan’s sharp depreciation this month has turned against their clients as they had bet the currency would rise.

The moves marked the regulator’s latest efforts to prevent further defaults. The FSC recently said banks sold T$80 billion ($2.42 billion) in TRF contracts, halving from its peak of T$160 billion hit in 2014.

About half of current contracts will expire in January, while the rest expires between February and June, the sources said.

Hong Kong and Taiwan are Asia’s two biggest markets for TRFs, in part because of their close trade ties with China.

Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.