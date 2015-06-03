Taiwan to launch yuan forex futures in July - sources

TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan will launch Chinese yuan forex futures on July 20, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, in the island’s latest efforts to become a major offshore yuan market.

The Taipei branches of Bank of China and China Construction Bank, as well as Taiwan’s Chang Hwa Bank are among the seven that will be the market makers, said the sources.

