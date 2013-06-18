Taiwan to ease rules on yuan bond issue this week- FSC sources

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan will ease rules for companies to sell China yuan bonds this week as it aims to compete with Hong Kong’s Dim Sum Bond market, sources at the island’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

Taiwan will waive the requirement for companies selling yuan bonds to get credit ratings before offering yuan bonds, the Financial Supervisory Commission sources said.

Taiwan will also waive the requirement that foreign companies selling yuan bonds to local institutional investors must be exchange-listed public companies overseas, they added. The sources declined to be identified as the matter is not public yet. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)