Taiwan to allow Chinese firms to issue yuan bonds - sources
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan to allow Chinese firms to issue yuan bonds - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulators will allow mainland Chinese firms to start issuing yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan as soon as this week, two sources with close knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Large state-owned Chinese banks will be among the approximately 20 financial institutions allowed to issue the so-called Formosa bonds, the sources said.

GreTai Securities Market Chairman Soushan Wu said earlier China Development Bank had already expressed its intention to issue 5 billion yuan ($821 million) worth of Formosa bonds .

Officials of Taiwan’s Financial Supervisiory Commission were not immediately available for comment.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately and have maintained separate banking systems since 1949. Under Taiwan’s president, Ma Ying-jeou, relations have improved between China and Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

