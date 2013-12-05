FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's ICBC to issue yuan bonds in Taiwan - sources
December 5, 2013

China's ICBC to issue yuan bonds in Taiwan - sources

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd plans to issue 1 billion to 2 billion yuan ($164-$328 million) of yuan bonds in Taiwan, joining four other major mainland banks to do so, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank of China priced its two-year “Formosa bond” at a 3.15 percent yield and three-year at 3.25 percent yield, roughly in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

