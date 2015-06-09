FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China Taipei branch plans 15-yr yuan bond in Taiwan in 2H -sources
June 9, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China Taipei branch plans 15-yr yuan bond in Taiwan in 2H -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - The Taipei branch of Chinese lender Bank of China Ltd plans to issue a 15-year yuan-denominated bond, the longest maturity of the formosa bonds issued on the island to date, two people familiar with the matter said.

The plan is to issue the bond in the second half of this year, they said. The issue’s size is not yet known.

Chinese banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd have also expressed interest in issuing formosa bonds in Taiwan, one of the two people said.

In 2013, Taiwan began allowing onshore yuan business. The island’s financial authorities have capped total bond issuance in Taiwan from Chinese banks at 45 billion yuan ($7.25 billion). In the past two years, 23 billion yuan of bonds have been issued.

$1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
