Taiwan sees yuan bond market growing to 35 bln yuan in 2015

TAIPEI, June 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Chinese yuan bond market will likely reach 35 billion yuan ($5.66 billion) in 2015, above the 30 billion yuan forecast earlier, as China is expected to ease rules to allow its companies and banks to issue debt overseas, the Taipei Exchange Chairman said.

The huge trade surplus between Taiwan and China and strong investor demand for foreign currency bonds would further help boost the size of the market to 100 billion yuan in 2018, the exchange’s chairman Wu Soushan told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

Another contributing factor to the higher forecasts is that the ratio of yuan bonds over total yuan deposits is still lower than that of Hong Kong, said Wu.

The ratio is currently about 14 percent versus 36-39 percent for Hong Kong, meaning there’s room for increasing issuance of the yuan bonds in Taiwan, he added.

“Although we’ve announced this year’s target of 30 billion yuan, I‘m very sure it can reach 35 billion yuan end of this year,” said the chairman.

Wu said an expected easing of rules by Beijing for companies and commercial banks to sell “Formosa Bonds” would help, adding that a delay could hamper growth of this bond market.

Currently China mainly lets Chinese banks’ Taipei units sell Formosa bonds in Taiwan. Funds that have been raised cannot be remitted back to the mainland

Yuan bonds issued in Taiwan are dubbed Formosa Bonds, similar to the “Dim Sum Bonds” in Hong Kong. Both have developed their offshore yuan markets and compete to lure companies to sell yuan bonds.

