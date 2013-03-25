FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan regulator approves yuan-denominated mutual fund-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan regulator approves yuan-denominated mutual fund-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator has given permission for Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust to set up the first yuan denominated mutual fund on the island, two sources with close knowledge of the planned fund said on Monday.

The fund, which still needs a final green light from the central bank, will be able to raise up to 20 billion yuan (US$3.22 billion) the sources sai. According to one of them it will mainly invest in Hong Kong’s Dim Sum bonds, though it will not rule out the possibility of investing in Taiwan’s “Formosa bonds”.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch bond issues.

Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.