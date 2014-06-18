FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology to issue $300 mln convertible bonds -source
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology to issue $300 mln convertible bonds -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited will issue $300 million worth of convertible bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The zero coupon bonds will be used to pay down the company’s existing debts and will mature in 2019, said the source who declined to be identified because the matter is not yet public.

The bonds are set to price on Wednesday and begin trading on the Singapore Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Citibank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint global coordinators on the deal, the source said. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
