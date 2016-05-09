Tajikistan's No.2 bank seeks government, EBRD bailout

DUSHANBE, May 9 (Reuters) - Tojiksodirotbank, Tajikistan’s second-biggest lender, is seeking a capital injection from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it said on Monday.

Tojiksodirotbank said it was also seeking help from the government to be able to meet its obligations on time.

“Tojiksodirotbank, one of the country’s systemically important banks, needs financial assistance in the current situation,” it said in a statement, without giving details on why it needs help other than that it had been “negatively affected by the economic and financial crisis”.

The bank, which has assets of 3.8 billion somoni (about $483 million) and is owned by several Tajik private companies, said it expected the capital injection issue to be discussed at the annual EBRD meetings in London this week.

It gave no details of how much it is seeking.

Last month, Tojiksodirotbank denied local media reports saying it was laying off staff.

Some bank customers have complained about having to wait in long queues to withdraw cash from their accounts. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)