FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tajik leader Rakhmon wins new seven-year term by landslide
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Tajik leader Rakhmon wins new seven-year term by landslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUSHANBE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s President Imomali Rakhmon won a new seven-year term in Wednesday’s election, receiving 83.1 percent of the vote after all ballots were counted, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday.

Rakhmon, 61, has been at the helm of the poorest ex-Soviet nation since 1992. He ran against five little-known and largely loyal candidates after his only serious rival representing the opposition was disqualified.

Turnout at the election was 86.6 percent, the CEC said. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.