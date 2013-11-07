Tajik leader Rakhmon wins new seven-year term by landslide

DUSHANBE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s President Imomali Rakhmon won a new seven-year term in Wednesday’s election, receiving 83.1 percent of the vote after all ballots were counted, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday.

Rakhmon, 61, has been at the helm of the poorest ex-Soviet nation since 1992. He ran against five little-known and largely loyal candidates after his only serious rival representing the opposition was disqualified.

Turnout at the election was 86.6 percent, the CEC said. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Eric Walsh)