Tajik presidential election lacked genuine choice -observers

DUSHANBE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s presidential election, won by a landslide by President Imomali Rakhmon, lacked pluralism and genuine choice after the only serious opposition rival was disqualified, a group of international observers said on Thursday.

“While quiet and peaceful, this was an election without a real choice,” Gordana Comic, who led an observer mission from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said in a statement.

Extensive state media coverage of the official activities of Rakhmon, in power since 1992, provided him with a significant advantage, the delegation of monitors that also included representatives of the European Parliament concluded. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Steve Gutterman)