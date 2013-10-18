Tajikistan GDP rises 7.4 pct in Jan-Sept yr/yr

DUSHANBE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2013, roughly the same as in the same period a year ago.

The Muslim nation of 8 million, which is the poorest of the 15 post-Soviet nations, keeps its rickety economy afloat mainly thanks to exports of aluminium and cotton, and remittances of 1 million migrants working abroad, mostly in Russia.

This month the International Monetary Fund lowered its GDP growth forecast for Tajikistan this year to 6.7 percent from a 7.0-percent rise projected in April. In 2013, Tajikistan’s GDP expanded by 7.5 percent.

Industrial output growth slowed to 4.1 percent in the first nine months year-on-year compared with a 10.4-percent rise a year earlier, the data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Friday. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Patrick Graham)