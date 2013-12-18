FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDICATORS - Tajikistan - Dec 18
December 18, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDICATORS - Tajikistan - Dec 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

DUSHANBE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided
by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank:
    *) - updated today
    
 CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE                         LATEST            PREVIOUS
 *somoni (TJS)/USD                   (18.12.13) 4.7731   (17.12.13) 4.7732
 C bank refinancing rate (%)           (09.10.13) 5.50     (10.07.13) 6.10
 *External debt (mln. USD)          (01.10.13) 2,161.9  (01.07.13) 2,132.8
 *Debt/GDP (%)                                    25,6                25,3
 C bank gold reserves (mln. USD)    (01.07.13) 1,100.0    (01.01.13) 972.0
 *Average salary/month (USD)           (Oct'13) 157.74     (Sep'13) 150.74
    
 MONEY                               November 1     October 1
 *Money supply (M4)    mln. TJS       9,313.854     9,126.561
 *Bank deposits        mln. TJS       5,185.547     5,185.401
 *Loan portfolio       mln. TJS       7,290.934     7,050.579
    
 MONTHLY DATA                          PERIOD    CURRENT   PREVIOUS   YEAR-AGO
 GDP                       mln. TJS   Jan-Sep   27,601.5   15,856.9   24,846.7
 GDP                            pct   Jan-Sep       +7.4       +7.5       +7.5
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS       Nov    1,012.2    1,057.9      986.4
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS   Jan-Nov    8,756.9    7,749.9    8,765.6
 *Industrial output             pct       Nov       -4.4      +21.6       -4.0
 *Industrial output             pct   Jan-Nov       +3.4       +3.5       +9.8
 *Trade balance            mln. USD   Jan-Nov   -2,671.3   -2,392.0   -2,161.7
 *Exports                  mln. USD   Jan-Nov    1,079.7      970.0    1,239.7
 *Imports                  mln. USD   Jan-Nov    3,751.0    3,361.9    3,401.5
 *Inflation                     pct       Nov       +0.3       +0.3       +0.2
 *Inflation                     pct   Jan-Nov       +3.4       +3.1       +6.3
 *Unemployment                  pct       Oct        2.5        2.4        2.5
 Aluminium output            tonnes   Jan-Jun    117,600        n/a    144,661
 *Aluminium export         mln. USD   Jan-Nov      361.3      328.1      509.2
 *Energy production       bln. kW*h   Jan-Nov     15.653     14.365     15.436
 *Energy ex/Afghanistan    mln. USD   Jan-Nov       31.8       30.3       19.3
 *Raw cotton harvest         tonnes   Jan-Nov    391,725    372,132    413,565
 *Fibre cotton export        tonnes   Jan-Nov    102,800     88,600    122,100
 *Fibre cotton export      mln. USD   Jan-Nov      170.1      147.8      192.9
 *Crude oil production       tonnes   Jan-Nov     25,400     23,400     27,600
 *Light oil import           tonnes   Jan-Nov    325,500    302,500    329,200
 *Light oil import         mln. USD   Jan-Nov      341.3      317.6      381.2
 *Coal production            tonnes   Jan-Nov    389,300    341,200    308,300
 *Lignite production         tonnes   Jan-Nov     96,000     89,000     88,900
 *Budget surplus           mln. TJS   Jan-Oct     +592.1     +644.9     +656.7
 *Budget surplus            pct GDP   Jan-Oct        n/a       +2.3        n/a
 *Budget revenues          mln. TJS   Jan-Oct    9,240.2    8,210.1    7,520.5
 *Budget spending          mln. TJS   Jan-Oct    8,648.1    7,565.2    6,863.8
    
 FORECASTS FOR 2013                    
 GDP volume                  bln. TJS        42.1
 GDP growth (IMF)                 pct        +6.7
 Annual inflation (IMF)           pct        +7.5
 Budget deficit              mln. TJS       210.5
 Budget deficit/GDP               pct         0.5
 Budget revenues             bln. TJS     11.8895
 Budget spending             bln. TJS        12.1
 Aluminium output              tonnes     272,500
 Raw cotton harvest            tonnes     415,000
    
 ANNUAL COMPARISONS                2012       2011      2010      2009      2008      2007
 GDP growth              pct       +7.5       +7.4      +6.5      +3.4      +7.9      +7.8
 Industrial output       pct      +10.4       +5.9      +9.7      -6.3      -4.0      +9.9
 Inflation               pct       +6.4       +9.3      +9.8      +5.0     +11.8     +19.7
 Aluminium output     tonnes    272,500    277,584   348,850   359,385   399,450   419,060
 Raw cotton harvest   tonnes    417,977    415,728   310,513   296,051   353,115   419,730
    
    Statictics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en

 (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
