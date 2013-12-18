INDICATORS - Tajikistan - Dec 18

DUSHANBE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank: *) - updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *somoni (TJS)/USD (18.12.13) 4.7731 (17.12.13) 4.7732 C bank refinancing rate (%) (09.10.13) 5.50 (10.07.13) 6.10 *External debt (mln. USD) (01.10.13) 2,161.9 (01.07.13) 2,132.8 *Debt/GDP (%) 25,6 25,3 C bank gold reserves (mln. USD) (01.07.13) 1,100.0 (01.01.13) 972.0 *Average salary/month (USD) (Oct'13) 157.74 (Sep'13) 150.74 MONEY November 1 October 1 *Money supply (M4) mln. TJS 9,313.854 9,126.561 *Bank deposits mln. TJS 5,185.547 5,185.401 *Loan portfolio mln. TJS 7,290.934 7,050.579 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO GDP mln. TJS Jan-Sep 27,601.5 15,856.9 24,846.7 GDP pct Jan-Sep +7.4 +7.5 +7.5 *Industrial output mln. TJS Nov 1,012.2 1,057.9 986.4 *Industrial output mln. TJS Jan-Nov 8,756.9 7,749.9 8,765.6 *Industrial output pct Nov -4.4 +21.6 -4.0 *Industrial output pct Jan-Nov +3.4 +3.5 +9.8 *Trade balance mln. USD Jan-Nov -2,671.3 -2,392.0 -2,161.7 *Exports mln. USD Jan-Nov 1,079.7 970.0 1,239.7 *Imports mln. USD Jan-Nov 3,751.0 3,361.9 3,401.5 *Inflation pct Nov +0.3 +0.3 +0.2 *Inflation pct Jan-Nov +3.4 +3.1 +6.3 *Unemployment pct Oct 2.5 2.4 2.5 Aluminium output tonnes Jan-Jun 117,600 n/a 144,661 *Aluminium export mln. USD Jan-Nov 361.3 328.1 509.2 *Energy production bln. kW*h Jan-Nov 15.653 14.365 15.436 *Energy ex/Afghanistan mln. USD Jan-Nov 31.8 30.3 19.3 *Raw cotton harvest tonnes Jan-Nov 391,725 372,132 413,565 *Fibre cotton export tonnes Jan-Nov 102,800 88,600 122,100 *Fibre cotton export mln. USD Jan-Nov 170.1 147.8 192.9 *Crude oil production tonnes Jan-Nov 25,400 23,400 27,600 *Light oil import tonnes Jan-Nov 325,500 302,500 329,200 *Light oil import mln. USD Jan-Nov 341.3 317.6 381.2 *Coal production tonnes Jan-Nov 389,300 341,200 308,300 *Lignite production tonnes Jan-Nov 96,000 89,000 88,900 *Budget surplus mln. TJS Jan-Oct +592.1 +644.9 +656.7 *Budget surplus pct GDP Jan-Oct n/a +2.3 n/a *Budget revenues mln. TJS Jan-Oct 9,240.2 8,210.1 7,520.5 *Budget spending mln. TJS Jan-Oct 8,648.1 7,565.2 6,863.8 FORECASTS FOR 2013 GDP volume bln. TJS 42.1 GDP growth (IMF) pct +6.7 Annual inflation (IMF) pct +7.5 Budget deficit mln. TJS 210.5 Budget deficit/GDP pct 0.5 Budget revenues bln. TJS 11.8895 Budget spending bln. TJS 12.1 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 Raw cotton harvest tonnes 415,000 ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP growth pct +7.5 +7.4 +6.5 +3.4 +7.9 +7.8 Industrial output pct +10.4 +5.9 +9.7 -6.3 -4.0 +9.9 Inflation pct +6.4 +9.3 +9.8 +5.0 +11.8 +19.7 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 277,584 348,850 359,385 399,450 419,060 Raw cotton harvest tonnes 417,977 415,728 310,513 296,051 353,115 419,730 Statictics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Editing by Paul Simao)