INDICATORS - Tajikistan - March 18

DUSHANBE, March 18 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank: *) - updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *somoni (TJS)/USD 4.7541 4.7544 C bank refinancing rate (%) 6.50 6.50 MONEY February 1 January 1 *Money supply (M4) mln. TJS 7,955.815 8,329.686 *Bank deposits mln. TJS 4,590.334 4,816.876 *Loan portfolio mln. TJS 5,493.258 5,421.302 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO GDP mln. TJS Dec 3,953.8 n/a 3,786.7 GDP mln. TJS Jan-Dec 36,161.1 32,207.3 30,069.3 GDP pct Dec +4.2 n/a -0.2 GDP pct Jan-Dec +7.5 n/a +7.4 *Industrial output mln. TJS Feb 758.0 819.4 664.0 *Industrial output mln. TJS Jan-Feb 1,585.6 819.4 1,354.9 *Industrial output pct Feb -0.8 +5.0 +16.9 *Industrial output pct Jan-Feb +2.3 +5.0 +15.4 *Trade balance mln. USD Jan-Feb -300.6 -175.3 -415.3 *Exports mln. USD Jan-Feb 242.5 126.4 205.9 *Imports mln. USD Jan-Feb 543.1 301.8 621.2 *Inflation pct Feb +0.6 +0.5 +0.2 *Inflation pct Jan-Feb +1.1 +0.5 +0.6 *Unemployment pct Jan 2.4 2.4 2.5 Aluminium output tonnes Jan-Dec 272,500 n/a 277,584 *Aluminium export mln. USD Jan-Feb 80.3 42.3 95.9 *Energy production bln. kW*h Jan-Feb 2.881 1.550 3.067 *Fibre cotton export tonnes Jan-Feb 40,477 23,078 25,293 *Fibre cotton export mln. USD Jan-Feb 64.7 35.9 45.2 *Light oil import tonnes Jan-Feb 51,262 30,619 70,636 *Light oil import mln. USD Jan-Feb 57.7 36.1 81.4 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. m3 Jan-Feb 0.0 0.0 30.3 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. USD Jan-Feb 0.0 0.0 8.0 *Budget surplus mln. TJS Jan +375.4 -233.6 +189.9 *Budget surplus pct GDP Jan n/a -5.9 n/a *Budget revenues mln. TJS Jan 704.2 1,282.6 607.7 *Budget spending mln. TJS Jan 328.8 1,516.2 417.8 FORECASTS FOR 2013 GDP volume bln. TJS 42.1 GDP growth pct +7.4 Annual inflation pct +9.0 Budget deficit mln. TJS 210.5 Budget deficit/GDP pct 0.5 Budget revenues bln. TJS 11.8895 Budget spending bln. TJS 12.1 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 Raw cotton harvest tonnes n/a ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP growth pct +7.5 +7.4 +6.5 +3.4 +7.9 +7.8 Industrial output pct +10.4 +5.9 +9.7 -6.3 -4.0 +9.9 Inflation pct +6.4 +9.3 +9.8 +5.0 +11.8 +19.7 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 277,584 348,850 359,385 399,450 419,060 Raw cotton harvest tonnes 417,977 415,728 310,513 296,051 353,115 419,730 Statistics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en (Roman Kozhevnikov)