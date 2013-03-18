FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDICATORS - Tajikistan - March 18
March 18, 2013 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

INDICATORS - Tajikistan - March 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUSHANBE, March 18 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided
by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank:
    *) - updated today
    
 CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE                LATEST    PREVIOUS
 *somoni (TJS)/USD                     4.7541      4.7544
 C bank refinancing rate (%)             6.50        6.50
    
 MONEY                               February 1     January 1
 *Money supply (M4)    mln. TJS       7,955.815     8,329.686
 *Bank deposits        mln. TJS       4,590.334     4,816.876
 *Loan portfolio       mln. TJS       5,493.258     5,421.302
    
 MONTHLY DATA                          PERIOD    CURRENT   PREVIOUS   YEAR-AGO
 GDP                       mln. TJS       Dec    3,953.8        n/a    3,786.7
 GDP                       mln. TJS   Jan-Dec   36,161.1   32,207.3   30,069.3
 GDP                            pct       Dec       +4.2        n/a       -0.2
 GDP                            pct   Jan-Dec       +7.5        n/a       +7.4
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS       Feb      758.0      819.4      664.0
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS   Jan-Feb    1,585.6      819.4    1,354.9
 *Industrial output             pct       Feb       -0.8       +5.0      +16.9
 *Industrial output             pct   Jan-Feb       +2.3       +5.0      +15.4
 *Trade balance            mln. USD   Jan-Feb     -300.6     -175.3     -415.3
 *Exports                  mln. USD   Jan-Feb      242.5      126.4      205.9
 *Imports                  mln. USD   Jan-Feb      543.1      301.8      621.2
 *Inflation                     pct       Feb       +0.6       +0.5       +0.2
 *Inflation                     pct   Jan-Feb       +1.1       +0.5       +0.6
 *Unemployment                  pct       Jan        2.4        2.4        2.5
 Aluminium output            tonnes   Jan-Dec    272,500        n/a    277,584
 *Aluminium export         mln. USD   Jan-Feb       80.3       42.3       95.9
 *Energy production       bln. kW*h   Jan-Feb      2.881      1.550      3.067
 *Fibre cotton export        tonnes   Jan-Feb     40,477     23,078     25,293
 *Fibre cotton export      mln. USD   Jan-Feb       64.7       35.9       45.2
 *Light oil import           tonnes   Jan-Feb     51,262     30,619     70,636
 *Light oil import         mln. USD   Jan-Feb       57.7       36.1       81.4
 *Gas import/Uzbekistan     mln. m3   Jan-Feb        0.0        0.0       30.3
 *Gas import/Uzbekistan    mln. USD   Jan-Feb        0.0        0.0        8.0
 *Budget surplus           mln. TJS       Jan     +375.4     -233.6     +189.9
 *Budget surplus            pct GDP       Jan        n/a       -5.9        n/a
 *Budget revenues          mln. TJS       Jan      704.2    1,282.6      607.7
 *Budget spending          mln. TJS       Jan      328.8    1,516.2      417.8
    
 FORECASTS FOR 2013                    
 GDP volume                  bln. TJS        42.1
 GDP growth                       pct        +7.4
 Annual inflation                 pct        +9.0
 Budget deficit              mln. TJS       210.5
 Budget deficit/GDP               pct         0.5
 Budget revenues             bln. TJS     11.8895
 Budget spending             bln. TJS        12.1
 Aluminium output              tonnes     272,500
 Raw cotton harvest            tonnes         n/a
    
 ANNUAL COMPARISONS                2012       2011      2010      2009      2008      2007
 GDP growth              pct       +7.5       +7.4      +6.5      +3.4      +7.9      +7.8
 Industrial output       pct      +10.4       +5.9      +9.7      -6.3      -4.0      +9.9
 Inflation               pct       +6.4       +9.3      +9.8      +5.0     +11.8     +19.7
 Aluminium output     tonnes    272,500    277,584   348,850   359,385   399,450   419,060
 Raw cotton harvest   tonnes    417,977    415,728   310,513   296,051   353,115   419,730
    
    Statistics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en

 (Roman Kozhevnikov)

