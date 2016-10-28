FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Power outage plunges most of Tajikistan into darkness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 28, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Power outage plunges most of Tajikistan into darkness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds power supply restored)

DUSHANBE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A malfunction at Tajikistan's biggest power plant left most of the country in complete darkness for several hours late on Friday, the Central Asian nation's state energy company said.

The company, Barqi Tojik, said the blackout was caused by an outage at the Nurek hydroelectric power plant which provides up to 75 percent of electric power in the nation of 8 million, which borders Afghanistan.

A spokesman for TALCO, the country's sole aluminium smelter which is a major consumer of energy and a key earner of hard currency, said he did not know whether production lines had been affected.

In the capital Dushanbe, streets were completely dark for about four hours as even traffic lights went out. Power supply was then restored gradually, district by district.

Tajikistan, the poorest former Soviet republic, plans on Saturday to start building the new Rogun hydroelectric plant, for which Italy's Salini Impregilo this year won a $3.9 billion contract. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.