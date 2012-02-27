FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tajikistan c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 9.0 pct
February 27, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 6 years ago

Tajikistan c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 9.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUSHANBE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s central bank cut its refinancing rate on Monday to 9.0 percent from 9.8 percent, its second reduction in just over two months, after inflation eased last year.

The bank did not give a reason for the cut. When it last cut the rate on Dec. 20, to 9.8 percent from 10.0 percent, it said that it wanted to lower average interest rates on loans and keep a stable level of money supply in circulation.

The latest reduction returns the key rate to a level last seen in October 2011. The central bank raised it to 10.0 percent from 9.0 percent on Oct. 20.

Inflation in Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics, slowed to 9.3 percent last year from 9.8 percent in the preceding 12 months.

Annual interest on loans issued by Tajik commercial banks averaged 21.5 percent in December.

Tajikistan, a mountainous republic bordering Afghanistan and China, relies heavily on exports of cotton and aluminium as well as remittances from citizens working abroad. An estimated 1 million its 7.5 million people work abroad and send cash home. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

