UPDATE 1-Tajikistan c.bank cuts rates back to 8.0 pct record low

* Interest rates at joint record low last seen in Oct 2010

* Rate cut from 9.0 pct with immediate effect

* Inflation slowing in Central Asia’s poorest economy (Adds details, background)

By Roman Kozhevnikov

DUSHANBE, April 16 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time in less than four months to a record low of 8.0 percent on Monday, responding to slowing inflation in Central Asia’s poorest economy.

The bank said it had cut the key refinancing rate from 9.0 percent with immediate effect. The cut brought borrowing costs a mountainous ex-Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan and China back to a record low reached after the global financial turmoil of 2008 and 2009.

“The change was introduced with the aim of providing an effective money and credit policy,” the bank said, without giving further details.

The bank last cut the rate on Feb. 27, to 9.0 percent from 9.8 percent. This followed a reduction from 10.0 percent on Dec. 20, when it said it wanted to lower average interest rates on loans and keep a stable level of money supply in circulation.

Inflation in Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics, slowed to 9.3 percent last year from 9.8 percent in the preceding 12 months.

Consumer prices rose just 0.6 percent between the end of December 2011 and the end of February 2012, compared with 3.3 percent growth in the corresponding period last year.

Annual interest on loans issued in local currency by Tajik commercial banks averaged 20.5 percent in February, compared with 25.0 percent in the same month last year.

Tajikistan’s economy relies heavily on exports of cotton and aluminium, as well as remittances from citizens working abroad. An estimated 1 million of its 7.5 million people work abroad and send cash home. (Writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Patrick Graham)