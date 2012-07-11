UPDATE 1-Tajikistan c.bank cuts rate to record low 6.8 pct

* Rate cut from 8.0 percent with immediate effect

* Inflation slowing in Central Asia’s poorest economy (Adds details, background)

By Roman Kozhevnikov

DUSHANBE, July 11 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s central bank cut interest rates to a historic low of 6.8 percent on Wednesday, its fourth reduction since December, in response to slowing inflation in Central Asia’s poorest economy.

The bank cut the key refinancing rate from 8.0 percent with immediate effect, taking borrowing costs in the mountainous former Soviet republic below a previous low that had equalled levels reached after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

“The change was introduced because of a decrease in inflationary pressure and outside influences, as well as with the aim of providing an effective monetary and credit policy,” the central bank said in a statement.

Inflation in Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet republics, slowed to 2.3 percent between the end of December 2011 and the end of May 2012, compared with 6.9 percent in the corresponding five months of the previous year.

The economy in Tajikistan, which shares borders with China and Afghanistan, relies heavily on aluminium and cotton exports, as well as remittances from the approximately 1 million of its 7.5 million citizens who live and work abroad, mainly in Russia.

The central bank last cut the refinancing rate on April 16, to 8.0 percent from 9.0 percent. This followed cuts on Feb. 27, from 9.8 percent, and on Dec. 20, from 10.0 percent, when the bank said it wanted to lower average interest rates on loans.

Annual interest on loans issued in local currency by Tajik commercial banks averaged 23.7 percent in May, compared with 25.1 percent in the same month last year. (Writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Mohammad Zargham)