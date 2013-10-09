UPDATE 1-Tajikistan central bank cuts refinancing rate to record low 5.5 pct

(Adds details, background)

DUSHANBE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate on Wednesday to a record low 5.5 percent, tracking lower inflationary pressures in the poorest ex-Soviet nation.

The bank said it had cut the rate from 6.1 percent, in force since July 10, with immediate effect.

It said the move aimed to cut interest rates on loans issued by the country’s banking sector.

Consumer price inflation in the Central Asian nation of 8 million slowed to 2.4 percent in January-August of this year from 4.2 percent in the same period of 2012.

The economy of the mountainous country, which borders China and Afghanistan, hinges of remittances of its migrants working abroad and revenues from aluminium and cotton exports.

The government forecasts gross domestic product to expand by 7.4 percent this year after a 7.5 percent rise in 2012.