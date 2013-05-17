FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDICATORS - Tajikistan - May 17
May 17, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

INDICATORS - Tajikistan - May 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

DUSHANBE, May 17 (Reuters) - Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided
by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank:
    *) - updated today
    
 CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE                LATEST    PREVIOUS
 *somoni (TJS)/USD                     4.7577      4.7616
 C bank refinancing rate (%)             6.50        6.50
 External debt (mln. USD)             2,125.8     2,169.4
 C bank gold reserves (mln. USD)        972.0       801.6
 *Average salary/month (USD)           159.44      143.26
    
 MONEY                                  April 1       March 1
 *Money supply (M4)    mln. TJS       8,118.744     8,060.793
 *Bank deposits        mln. TJS       4,841.192     4,766.960
 *Loan portfolio       mln. TJS       5,748.689     5,679.070
    
 MONTHLY DATA                          PERIOD    CURRENT   PREVIOUS   YEAR-AGO
 GDP                       mln. TJS     March    2,781.8        n/a    2,243.1
 GDP                       mln. TJS   Jan-Mar    6,680.2    3,898.4    5,577.6
 GDP                            pct     March      +24.1        n/a      +20.5
 GDP                            pct   Jan-Mar       +7.3        n/a       +7.2
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS     April      677.6      707.4      601.4
 *Industrial output        mln. TJS   Jan-Apr    2,962.0    2,288.3    2,559.3
 *Industrial output             pct     April       -4.3       -6.6       +1.2
 *Industrial output             pct   Jan-Apr       +5.8       +5.5      +14.7
 *Trade balance            mln. USD   Jan-Apr     -754.0     -476.2     -728.8
 *Exports                  mln. USD   Jan-Apr      442.0      361.8      464.2
 *Imports                  mln. USD   Jan-Apr    1,195.9      838.1    1,193.0
 *Inflation                     pct     April       +0.2       +0.1       +0.7
 *Inflation                     pct   Jan-Apr       +1.4       +1.2       +1.9
 *Unemployment                  pct     March        2.5        2.4        2.6
 Aluminium output            tonnes   Jan-Dec    272,500        n/a    277,584
 *Aluminium export         mln. USD   Jan-Apr      145.7      116.0      207.4
 *Energy production       bln. kW*h   Jan-Apr      5.687      4.369      5.630
 *Fibre cotton export        tonnes   Jan-Apr     62,681     53,484     54,450
 *Fibre cotton export      mln. USD   Jan-Apr      103.3       87.3       96.0
 *Light oil import           tonnes   Jan-Apr    110,193     78,037    128,740
 *Light oil import         mln. USD   Jan-Apr      120.2       85.7      150.4
 *Gas import/Uzbekistan     mln. m3   Jan-Apr        0.0        0.0       47.6
 *Gas import/Uzbekistan    mln. USD   Jan-Apr        0.0        0.0       13.2
 *Budget surplus           mln. TJS   Jan-Mar     +531.8     +340.1     +207.8
 *Budget surplus            pct GDP   Jan-Mar        8.0        8.7        3.7
 *Budget revenues          mln. TJS   Jan-Mar    2,568.8    1,446.9    2,017.5
 *Budget spending          mln. TJS   Jan-Mar    2,037.0    1,106.8    1,809.7
    
 FORECASTS FOR 2013                    
 GDP volume                  bln. TJS        42.1
 GDP growth (IMF)                 pct   less +7.0
 Annual inflation (IMF)           pct        +9.0
 Budget deficit              mln. TJS       210.5
 Budget deficit/GDP               pct         0.5
 Budget revenues             bln. TJS     11.8895
 Budget spending             bln. TJS        12.1
 Aluminium output              tonnes     272,500
 Raw cotton harvest            tonnes         n/a
    
 ANNUAL COMPARISONS                2012       2011      2010      2009      2008      2007
 GDP growth              pct       +7.5       +7.4      +6.5      +3.4      +7.9      +7.8
 Industrial output       pct      +10.4       +5.9      +9.7      -6.3      -4.0      +9.9
 Inflation               pct       +6.4       +9.3      +9.8      +5.0     +11.8     +19.7
 Aluminium output     tonnes    272,500    277,584   348,850   359,385   399,450   419,060
 Raw cotton harvest   tonnes    417,977    415,728   310,513   296,051   353,115   419,730
    
    Statistics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en

 (Roman Kozhevnikov; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
