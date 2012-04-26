FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Tepco affiliates to merge businesses -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Two Tepco affiliates to merge businesses -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Takaoka Electric MFG Co and Toko Electric Corp, two companies affiliated with Tokyo Electric Power Co, will merge their businesses under a new holding company around October, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. The move comes as Tepco, reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, is looking to reduce the amount it pays for power and services from the firms, the paper said. Tepco owns 29 percent of Takaoka and 45 percent of Toko.

Both companies declined to comment on the matter.

Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.