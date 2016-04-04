Japan's Takara to become first to list on infrastructure market

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund, managed by a fully owned unit of condominium developer Takara Leben Co, said it will list shares on Japan’s infrastructure market by selling trusts backed by revenue from solar power plants.

The listing will be the first for the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s nascent infrastructure market, which was created a year ago. The market became attractive finally after renewable energy trusts become exempt from corporation tax for 20 years from April 1.

Takara Leben Infrastructure said on Monday it will sell as much as 4.74 billion yen ($42.58 million) shares in trusts that are backed by revenue from solar power plants which sell electricity to Japan’s utilities.

Asset managers Sparx Group Co Ltd, Ichigo Inc and Renewable Japan Co have also said they aim to list their plants as investment trusts, paying dividends from electricity sales.

Takara Leben Infrastructure will be managed by Takara Asset Management which is fully owned by Takara Leben.

Takara Leben Infrastructure plans to sell 45,166 shares at an estimated price of 100,000 yen each. As many as 2,258 more shares will be sold depending on the demand.