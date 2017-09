May 16 (Reuters) - Takashimaya Co Ltd :

* Says it sold entire holding 20 million shares (50 percent stake) in Taiwan-based co Dayeh Takashimaya to a Taiwan-based firm that engaged in real estate business, on May 16

* Says Transaction price T$492 million

