8 months ago
Takata could pay up to $1 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe - WSJ
December 28, 2016 / 4:58 PM / 8 months ago

Takata could pay up to $1 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Takata Corp is nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and is expected to pay up to $1 billion to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing in handling its faulty air bags, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The final figure could be in the high hundreds of millions of dollars, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2htwr9V)

At least 184 people have been injured in the United States in incidents involving potentially deadly Takata air bags. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

