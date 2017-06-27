Sterling just higher before BoE report
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to expresses condolences, not apologises, changes slug)
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp expressed condolences on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.
Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.