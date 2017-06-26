By Quentin Webb
| HONG KONG, June 26
HONG KONG, June 26 Takata’s failure is
remodelling the auto-safety industry. The Japanese group has
filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan,
citing more than $10 billion of liabilities related to lethal
airbags. This is a big opportunity for smaller rival Key Safety
Systems, a Chinese-owned American brand which agreed in
principle to buy most of the business for $1.6 billion.
There was no way the Japanese parts supplier could afford
the industry’s biggest-ever recall. So while some proceeds will
go into an $850 million restitution fund, as agreed with the
U.S. Department of Justice, that will hardly cover the total
costs incurred by its customers, including Honda,
Toyota and others.
Still, the outcome should minimise disruption for the
manufacturers. A residual business will keep supplying
replacement airbag inflators before being wound down. Everything
else Takata sold can now be bought from KSS. And partnering with
KSS, rather than a big competitor like Autoliv, means
carmakers retain more choice in suppliers.
This is a blot on corporate Japan to rival the stain from
Toshiba, which is being demoted from the first section
of the bourse and frantically selling its best business. Huge
cost overruns in its U.S. nuclear subsidiary showed up Toshiba’s
project-management failings; Takata’s failure has dented Japan’s
reputation for technical excellence. In both cases, weak
governance allowed problems to fester. Investors look foolish
too. As recently as January, Takata’s market value exceeded $750
million despite looming liabilities.
This is a huge boost for KSS. It implies a dramatic increase
in scale – the firm was bought by Ningbo Joyson for
just $920 million last year. That a Chinese-owned entity would
gain a foothold in Japan’s vaunted auto industry thanks to poor
quality control was once hard to imagine. But crisis can spark
change. It helps that KSS is American and run independently, and
Takata has few friends left among carmakers.
The price looks reasonable. Suppose KSS only salvages half
the revenues Takata made last year, as customers go elsewhere.
At an 8 percent margin that would yield 26.5 billion yen of
EBITDA, a Breakingviews calculation suggests. That implies a
price of 6.6 times EBITDA, while Autoliv trades on 7.5 times
forward EBITDA. Still, no one can blame KSS for wanting to drive
safely.
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own.)