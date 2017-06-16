TOKYO Japan's Takata Corp, facing
bankruptcy over the biggest recall in automotive history, would
stop making air-bag inflators after completing a global recall,
under a restructuring plan under consideration by its steering
committee, sources told Reuters on Friday.
The committee is discussing plans with rival Key Safety
Systems Inc (KSS) which is negotiating to take control of the
company. Any plan would require final approval from Takata's
board before the air bag maker submits them as part of expected
bankruptcy filings in the United States and Japan.
Takata declined to comment on the plans.
Takata is still building replacements required under a
recall of around 100 million inflators that could detonate with
excessive force after prolonged exposure to heat.
Exploding Takata airbag inflators have been blamed for at
least 16 deaths and more than 150 injuries worldwide.
Takata would stop producing airbag inflators after it
completes production of replacement parts and fulfills existing
supply contracts for them with automaker clients, the sources
said.
One source said existing contracts would likely end around
2020.
Job cuts are also on the table, the sources said, including
upper-level managers involved in manipulating inflator test
results to conceal possible defects. Many plant managers would
likely remain to ensure that production continues during the
transition period.
The plan is critical for a bankruptcy restructuring that
could be launched as early as next week. Takata is hoping to
erase billions in liabilities and resolve the recall of air-bag
inflators.
Any bankruptcy would pose limited risk to Takata's ability
to supply the roughly 100 million replacement inflators required
to complete the global recall, one of the sources familiar with
the company's plans said. U.S. vehicle safety regulators are
putting pressure on Takata and automakers to speed up the
replacement of defective inflators in the United States.
The plan would also have Takata air bags and seatbelts
rebranded as KSS products after Takata emerges from bankruptcy.
Michigan-based KSS, owned by Chinese supplier Ningbo Joyson
Electronic Corp, currently is a smaller competitor
to Takata in airbags and seatbelts.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington)